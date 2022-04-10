CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.17

CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 421669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.12 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.
About CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX)
See Also
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for CANEX Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CANEX Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.