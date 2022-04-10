CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.17

CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 421669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.12 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.

About CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX)

CANEX Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 202 lode mining claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of 1,504 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; Gibson property covering an area of 887 hectares located in central British Columbia; and the Echo, Fulton, Red, and Beal properties located in British Columbia.

