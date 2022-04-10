Barton P. Bandy Sells 11,063 Shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Stock

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) CEO Barton P. Bandy sold 11,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $12,501.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

RSLS stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.85.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on ReShape Lifesciences from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ReShape Lifesciences by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 156,307 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ReShape Lifesciences by 2,631,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,265 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 105,261 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in ReShape Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ReShape Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract.

