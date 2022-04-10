iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.47

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.47 and last traded at $42.43, with a volume of 341333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.34.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

