Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $34.61 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.46.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 0.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $787,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. 29.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (ÂPECOÂ), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

