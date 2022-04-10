Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $29.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PHR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Phreesia from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phreesia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.31.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $27.77 on Thursday. Phreesia has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $76.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.13.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The company had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,066,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,323,000 after acquiring an additional 348,237 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,763,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,468,000 after acquiring an additional 179,222 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,175,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,953,000 after acquiring an additional 274,331 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 11.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 984,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,775,000 after acquiring an additional 102,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 970,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,849,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

