Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

PSFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen upgraded Paysafe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Paysafe from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Paysafe stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Paysafe has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSFE. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Paysafe by 452.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 875,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 716,578 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Paysafe by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 24,765 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Paysafe by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Paysafe by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 127,829 shares during the period.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

