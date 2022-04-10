Insider Selling: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells $68,880.00 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $56,370.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $92,010.00.

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.56. The company has a market cap of $696.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.65.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,814.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

