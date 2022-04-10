Wells Fargo & Company Raises Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Price Target to $19.00

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ROIC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

ROIC stock opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

