BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives $76.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.43.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $22.67. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

