Wedbush Cuts SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target to $15.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SOFI. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 22.93 and a quick ratio of 22.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.85) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

