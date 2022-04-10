Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Receives C$42.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.00.

PAAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Pan American Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Senior Officer Steven Busby sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.89, for a total value of C$27,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,852,615.20.

Shares of PAAS opened at C$35.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.52. Pan American Silver has a one year low of C$26.52 and a one year high of C$43.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

