Barclays Trims United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Target Price to $50.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price cut by Barclays from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.82.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $41.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.40. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $60.58.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. United Airlines's revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 33.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in United Airlines by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

