HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives GBX 536.70 Average PT from Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 536.70 ($7.04).

HSBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 510 ($6.69) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 610 ($8.00) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($7.21) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

HSBC stock opened at GBX 530 ($6.95) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £107.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 521.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 468.46. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 567.20 ($7.44).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.40), for a total transaction of £282,473.92 ($370,457.60).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

