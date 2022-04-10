Analysts Set International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Price Target at $96.60

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ICAGY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from €2.50 ($2.75) to €2.30 ($2.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of ICAGY opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

