CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target Raised to $33.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.92.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.47.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,384,000 after buying an additional 6,679,825 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,387,000 after buying an additional 6,279,070 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 358.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,208,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,335,000 after buying an additional 5,636,576 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,235,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,785,000 after buying an additional 4,973,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,196.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,655,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,928,000 after buying an additional 4,296,140 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

