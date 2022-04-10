Calix (NYSE:CALX) Upgraded by Northland Securities to Outperform

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CALX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calix from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Calix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $38.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.00. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.92 million. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Calix by 261.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Calix by 140.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

