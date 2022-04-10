D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,213,000. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 109,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 36,113 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 119,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 176,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 133,095 shares during the last quarter.

CEF opened at $19.48 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

