D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $55.33 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average of $59.46.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

