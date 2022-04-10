Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.23.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFC stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average is $61.05. The stock has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.