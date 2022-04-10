Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,850 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Endo International were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENDP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Endo International during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Endo International during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Endo International during the fourth quarter worth about $814,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Endo International by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 294,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 164,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Endo International by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 327,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 109,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENDP. TheStreet lowered shares of Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

Shares of ENDP stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80. Endo International plc has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $595.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Endo International had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The firm had revenue of $789.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Endo International plc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

