Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,668 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Invitae were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $131,043.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $120,333.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,611 shares of company stock worth $499,148. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 8.18. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $41.03.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVTA shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

