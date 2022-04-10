Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 4,763 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,881,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 270.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,915 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.02.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $363.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.78 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 372.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 2.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

