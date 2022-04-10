Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $346,000 Stock Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Veracyte by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 9,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Veracyte by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Veracyte by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $577,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $25.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.44. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $57.97.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.48 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VCYT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

