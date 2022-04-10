12,487 Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,487 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.62.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $266.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.05. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $216.00 and a 12-month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $569.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.69 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

Signature Bank Profile (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.