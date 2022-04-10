Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.86 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TAGStone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after purchasing an additional 33,447 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.

Shares of ULTA opened at $401.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.77 and a twelve month high of $422.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $378.99 and a 200-day moving average of $383.11.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.