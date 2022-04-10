Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stake in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) by 2,807.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 454,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,339 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Landec were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNDC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 134.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 2.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 25.8% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 273,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 56,128 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Landec by 161.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,395 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 90,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $938,232.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

LNDC stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. Landec Co. has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $129.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.36 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landec Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered shares of Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.

