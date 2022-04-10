Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,085 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 294,149 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 180,953 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $995,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

CNSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $318.48 million during the quarter.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

