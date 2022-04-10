Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Planet Labs Inc. is a provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. It offer mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions principally to agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies. Planet Labs Inc., formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. IV, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PL. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.38.

PL stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. Planet Labs PBC has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC provides daily satellite data and insights about earth. The company designs, builds, and operates earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing, and compiling data. It serves agriculture, civil government, defense and intelligence, drought response, education and research, energy and infrastructure, finance and insurance, forestry and land use, mapping, maritime, sustainability, and federal sectors.

