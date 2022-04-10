NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, retail commercial real estate. NETSTREIT Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

NYSE NTST opened at $23.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.68. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07.

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 0.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 1,142.86%.

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $33,385.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 85.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the third quarter worth about $10,387,000. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 57.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the third quarter worth about $74,000.

About NETSTREIT (Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

