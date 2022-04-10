RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RenovoRx Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. “

NASDAQ RNXT opened at $2.83 on Friday. RenovoRx has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80.

RenovoRx ( NASDAQ:RNXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that RenovoRx will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNXT. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RenovoRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

