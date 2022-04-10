Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $27.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $136.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $19.39 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JCP Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,575,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,933,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 354,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 252,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 36.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 190,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 51,177 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

