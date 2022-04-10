MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

MCFT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.20.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.71. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 58.85%. The business had revenue of $159.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

