Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 6,327 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,327 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,568,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,880 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,283,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,288,000 after purchasing an additional 54,636 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4,021.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,905,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,064 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,677 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.47.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 3.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 155.10%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

