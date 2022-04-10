Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,703 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,894,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,971,000 after acquiring an additional 60,569 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,344,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,501,000 after acquiring an additional 150,181 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,238,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,614,000 after acquiring an additional 24,387 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,505,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,766,000 after acquiring an additional 37,741 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 88.5% during the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,403,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,003,000 after acquiring an additional 659,005 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.32 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. The company had revenue of $298.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 122.12%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

