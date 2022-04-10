6,304 Shares in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,304 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $3,500,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 75,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MHO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.03. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.13.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.50 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

