First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $34.44 on Thursday. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average is $40.08.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,634 shares of company stock valued at $841,767. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth about $1,422,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,398 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,136,000 after purchasing an additional 231,043 shares during the period. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.