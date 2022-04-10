TFI International (TSE:TFII) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America currently has C$118.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$145.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TFII. Wolfe Research raised shares of TFI International to a buy rating and set a C$115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$153.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$134.93.

Shares of TSE:TFII opened at C$103.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$128.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$132.41. The stock has a market cap of C$9.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.86. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$92.38 and a 12 month high of C$148.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.16, for a total transaction of C$1,301,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,191,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$545,515,007.76. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,031,850.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

