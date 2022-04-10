Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.76 Million in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Quidel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Quidel by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Quidel by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Quidel by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Quidel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Quidel stock opened at $116.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.53. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of -0.10. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $88.37 and a 52-week high of $180.06.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $2.40. The company had revenue of $636.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.00 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 41.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

