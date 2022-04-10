Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $77.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.51. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $61.45 and a 1-year high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Group ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,730. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

