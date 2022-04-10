Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $2.67 Million Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 6.5% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,543,000 after buying an additional 79,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 230.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 707,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,223,000 after purchasing an additional 493,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 464,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,339,000 after purchasing an additional 88,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on THRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentherm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $68.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.19. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

