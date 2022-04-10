HC Wainwright Cuts ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Price Target to $5.00

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ENDRA Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of NDRA opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.23. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $2.63.

ENDRA Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:NDRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDRA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 65.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $104,000. 8.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ENDRA Life Sciences (Get Rating)

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.