$1.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) will announce $1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $1.24. Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings per share of $3.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.10). Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FBC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $56.77. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.41%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

