Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Raised to $80.00 at Piper Sandler

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.67.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of DVN opened at $62.37 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $63.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.79.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.92%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $254,587.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,251 shares of company stock worth $7,915,422 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.