Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVgo Services LLC provides fast charging network for electric vehicles. EVgo Services LLC, formerly known as Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

EVGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Capital One Financial downgraded EVgo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.29.

Shares of NYSE:EVGO opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54. EVgo has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $19.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,991,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,678,000 after buying an additional 1,293,481 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,720,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,123,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,089,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 9,319.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,028,000 after buying an additional 1,595,382 shares during the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

