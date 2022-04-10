Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “
Shares of Oyster Point Pharma stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.54. Oyster Point Pharma has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $22.13.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,030,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after buying an additional 51,502 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $790,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.
Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.
