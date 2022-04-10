Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Shares of Oyster Point Pharma stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.54. Oyster Point Pharma has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $22.13.

Oyster Point Pharma ( NASDAQ:OYST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oyster Point Pharma will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,030,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after buying an additional 51,502 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $790,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

