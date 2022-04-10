JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $200.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $240.00.

GPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $230.60.

NYSE:GPI opened at $152.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.20 and its 200 day moving average is $187.42. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $143.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.37. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 37.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.79%.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $720,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $805,420.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,672 shares of company stock worth $2,175,830. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 4,862.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

