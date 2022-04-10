Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target to $37.00

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.38.

Shares of FHI opened at $32.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.12. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. Federated Hermes’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $336,133.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,091,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,168. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

