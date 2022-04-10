Brokerages Set Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) PT at $10.44

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.44.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INFN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Infinera in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Infinera in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Infinera has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $400.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David F. Welch sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,357,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $1,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 354,882 shares of company stock worth $3,229,829. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the third quarter worth about $87,428,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth about $15,747,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth about $8,733,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Infinera by 4,845.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 544,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

