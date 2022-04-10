Reviewing Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) & Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE)

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Broad Street Realty alerts:

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty $19.66 million 3.26 -$8.15 million N/A N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate $14.56 million 1.86 $5.45 million $2.26 4.98

Blue Ridge Real Estate has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Broad Street Realty.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Broad Street Realty has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty -37.61% -20.31% -4.28% Blue Ridge Real Estate -11.62% -3.52% -3.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Broad Street Realty and Blue Ridge Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Blue Ridge Real Estate beats Broad Street Realty on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broad Street Realty (Get Rating)

Broad Street Realty, Inc., an integrated real estate company, owns, develops, operates, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers and street retail-based properties in the Mid-Atlantic and Denver, Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants. It also offers coordination, tenant improvements, and building services; real estate management and engineering services to property owners; strategic advisory services; asset management services; and construction services. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned 11 retail properties, including 10 located in the Mid-Atlantic region and 1 located in Colorado. Broad Street Realty, Inc. is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate (Get Rating)

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake Â- Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2019, it owned 9,689 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Broad Street Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broad Street Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.