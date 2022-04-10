Brokerages Set Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT at C$62.83

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$62.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Boardwalk REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$58.25 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Boardwalk REIT stock opened at C$57.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.21. Boardwalk REIT has a 1 year low of C$35.88 and a 1 year high of C$61.77. The company has a market cap of C$2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 6.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.42.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

